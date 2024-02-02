QV Equities Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:QVE)

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.
In related news, insider Anton Tagliaferro acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.86 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$172,600.00 ($114,304.64). Insiders purchased a total of 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $294,860 in the last 90 days. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
