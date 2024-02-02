PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

PulteGroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. PulteGroup has a payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $12.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.44. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PulteGroup by 98.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

