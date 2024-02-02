Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $927,210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,983,000 after acquiring an additional 615,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,302,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,425,000 after acquiring an additional 580,010 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,260,000 after acquiring an additional 475,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,798,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $183.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $125.09 and a one year high of $185.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

