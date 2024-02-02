Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,200 VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS HYD opened at $52.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

