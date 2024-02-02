Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 54,627 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

