Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 406 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 117.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 57.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 60.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.45. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.89 and a 52 week high of $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.25.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

