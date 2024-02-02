Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 596 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in FMC by 66.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $131.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

