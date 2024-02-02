Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $78,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHDG. Anson Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 121,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 129,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 134,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $179.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $35.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

