Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $141.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.53. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $141.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. Analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASND. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ascendis Pharma A/S

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.