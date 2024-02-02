Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,063,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,427,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,576 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after buying an additional 112,466 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

