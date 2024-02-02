Bryan Patrick Donohoe Sells 18,868 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Stock

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 0.7 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $12.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.43. The stock has a market cap of $518.67 million, a PE ratio of 159.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

