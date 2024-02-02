Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 639 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $179.07 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $76.69 and a one year high of $179.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

