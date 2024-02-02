Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $200.44, but opened at $204.92. Boeing shares last traded at $206.89, with a volume of 4,776,836 shares.

The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its holdings in Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of -44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.31 and a 200 day moving average of $217.56.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

