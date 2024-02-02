Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 78 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 12.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth approximately $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Paylocity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $160.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $235.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PCTY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902 over the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.