Financial Counselors Inc. Has $59.46 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 105,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 255,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,263 shares during the period. First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $142.71 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

