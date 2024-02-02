Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 112.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $105.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.88.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.