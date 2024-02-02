Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 2,418 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $115.59 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $117.18. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

