Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.5% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $255.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.43. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $255.90.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

