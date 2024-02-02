Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $40.57 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFSC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

