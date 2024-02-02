Financial Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,059,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,899,000 after buying an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,082 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,728 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,851,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,800,000 after acquiring an additional 329,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,513,000 after buying an additional 495,346 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP opened at $47.68 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.