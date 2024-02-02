Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.08% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

