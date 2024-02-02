CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider CCL Industries Inc. Acquires 3,900 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$58.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$230,036.82.

CCL Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$57.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.55. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$52.82 and a 52-week high of C$71.58. The firm has a market cap of C$9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CCL.B. Scotiabank set a C$72.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$65.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$73.30.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

