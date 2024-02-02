Dennis Mulroy Sells 3,065 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 3,065 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $72,425.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dennis Mulroy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

On Monday, January 8th, Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $47,545.80.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

ANAB stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.28. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $27.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.31. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 988.11% and a negative return on equity of 81.89%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

ANAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANAB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.