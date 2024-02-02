Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,110 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Trade Desk worth $52,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.81, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,610 shares of company stock valued at $798,404. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

