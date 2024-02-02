Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average is $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $94.27.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

