Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $119.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.34. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

