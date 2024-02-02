Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 59,611 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $20.89 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

