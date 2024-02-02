Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 241.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,301,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,704,000 after purchasing an additional 920,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 32.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,661,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,969,000 after purchasing an additional 896,366 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.11.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $135.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.