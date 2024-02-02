Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $19.42 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

