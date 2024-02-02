Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $247.28 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.66.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.43.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

