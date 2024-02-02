Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in STERIS during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

STERIS stock opened at $223.68 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

