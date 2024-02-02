Barclays PLC Has $66.58 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,484,439 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,213,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.53% of Citizens Financial Group worth $66,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

