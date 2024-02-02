Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 9,690 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 98,361 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bumble by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $13.94 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bumble

Bumble Profile

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.