Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,570,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 111.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $1,727,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $1,878,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total transaction of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,332 shares of company stock worth $31,166,722. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.51.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $238.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.70. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $246.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

