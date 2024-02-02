Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $404,000 Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,363 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 247.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,162,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

IRDM stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $68.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -288.87%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

