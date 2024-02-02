Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Issues Earnings Results

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, reports. Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $18.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million.

Ponce Financial Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Ponce Financial Group stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. Ponce Financial Group has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $223.73 million, a P/E ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68.

Institutional Trading of Ponce Financial Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 330.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 68,107 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 106,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

