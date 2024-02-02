Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.81. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.