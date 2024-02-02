Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Corteva alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CTVA

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 78.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Corteva by 283.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,768 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.