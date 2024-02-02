Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at TD Cowen

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNDR. Stephens dropped their price target on Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

Get Schneider National alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SNDR

Schneider National Price Performance

SNDR opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Schneider National had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schneider National by 0.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 61.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.