Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.35-3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.450-3.850 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Columbia Sportswear

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 30.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 35.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,563,000 after acquiring an additional 276,132 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.