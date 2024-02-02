Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.120-2.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.9 billion-$9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.3 billion.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.4 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $197.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.86. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 80.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,315,000 after purchasing an additional 821,001 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,089,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $661,990,000 after purchasing an additional 684,138 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $129,467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

