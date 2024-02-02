KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CAO Sells $2,749,631.37 in Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KB Home Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $60.82 on Friday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,942,000 after buying an additional 1,223,612 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after buying an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,141,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,435,000 after buying an additional 620,238 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1,871.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,734,000 after buying an additional 584,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB Home

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.