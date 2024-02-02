Insider Selling: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Insider Sells 26,583 Shares of Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 48,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 243,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

