Toncoin (TON) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.09 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00004824 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion and $24.86 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016443 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00017684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,065.46 or 0.99972912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010958 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00184246 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003419 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,224,330 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,213,571.760514 with 3,457,927,413.108832 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.08880006 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $25,921,589.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

