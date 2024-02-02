Stephens Raises Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target to $37.00

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stephens from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RNST. StockNews.com downgraded Renasant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Renasant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

RNST stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.09. Renasant has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $38.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,074,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after acquiring an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2,244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 279,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 235,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

