Mizuho Begins Coverage on Genpact (NYSE:G)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Genpact Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of G stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. Genpact has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,191,000 after buying an additional 3,335,821 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 154.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 28,831 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 612,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,180,000 after buying an additional 52,263 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 48,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth about $1,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

