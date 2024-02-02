UBS Group Raises First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Price Target to $1,754.00

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,620.67.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,485.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,551.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,432.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,401.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,162. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after buying an additional 126,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

