Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives $37.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on KDP. HSBC started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $497,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,220. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $31.98 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $36.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.