Analysts Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target at $89.33

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,401. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,526,000 after buying an additional 13,303,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,930 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,597,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $87,617,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after purchasing an additional 901,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

