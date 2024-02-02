Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

Several brokerages have commented on U. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

NYSE:U opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 403,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,373,053.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $51,787.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,073,855.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,373,053.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,645 shares of company stock valued at $13,824,328. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Unity Software by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

